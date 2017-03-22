版本:
2017年 3月 23日

BRIEF-Brampton Brick reports results for Q4 and year ended Dec 31

March 22 Brampton Brick Ltd

* Brampton Brick reports results for the fourth quarter and year ended December 31, 2016

* Says for Q4 ended December 31, 2016, company recorded net income of $0.12 per class a subordinate voting share Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
