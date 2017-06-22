BRIEF-Braskem approves construction of polypropylene production line

June 22 Braskem SA:
* Braskem SA says board formally approved final investment
decision to proceed with polypropylene production line in
americas
* Braskem SA says will commit up to $675 million in
investment capital towards design and construction of new
facility which will be named Delta
* Braskem SA says new facility which will be named delta,
will be located next to Braskem's existing production facilities
in la porte, Texas, U.S.
* Braskem SA says new facility construction is expected to
begin mid-summer, with final phase of main construction targeted
for q1 of 2020
Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage: