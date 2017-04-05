版本:
2017年 4月 5日

BRIEF-Bravada reports on corporate matters and completes financing

April 5 Bravada Gold Corp

* Bravada reports on corporate matters and completes financing

* Bravada Gold Corp - company also announces that a shareholder right plan was approved at Bravada's annual general meeting Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
