版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2017年 6月 9日 星期五 05:52 BJT

BRIEF-Bravo Brio Restaurant Group provides business update

June 8 Bravo Brio Restaurant Group Inc:

* Bravo Brio Restaurant Group, Inc. provides business update

* Bravo Brio Restaurant Group Inc - ‍company and Wells Fargo Bank, and certain lenders under company's credit agreement entered into a waiver agreement​

* Bravo Brio Restaurant-‍waiver agreement provides limited waiver of some events of default by co under credit agreement

* Bravo Brio Restaurant Group Inc - expect to be in full compliance with current credit agreement by end of q2​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
我们的标准: 汤森路透“信任原则

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐