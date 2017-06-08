BRIEF-Bravo Brio Restaurant Group provides business update

BRIEF-FMC Corp announces definitive agreement to sell Omega-3 business to Pelagia AS
June 8 Bravo Brio Restaurant Group Inc:
* Bravo Brio Restaurant Group, Inc. provides business update
* Bravo Brio Restaurant Group Inc - company and Wells Fargo Bank, and certain lenders under company's credit agreement entered into a waiver agreement
* Bravo Brio Restaurant-waiver agreement provides limited waiver of some events of default by co under credit agreement
* Bravo Brio Restaurant Group Inc - expect to be in full compliance with current credit agreement by end of q2
* Point72 Asset Management L.P. reports 5.3 percent passive stake in Conn's Inc as of June 22, 2017 - SEC filing
* Ensync Inc files for mixed shelf of upto $25 million - sec filing