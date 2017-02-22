版本:
BRIEF-Brazil's Gerdau expects gradual recovery of steel demand in 2017

Feb 22 Gerdau SA

* Brazil's Gerdau CEO André B. Gerdau Johannpeter says on conference call for Q4 results that perspective for 2017 remains challenging, but expects gradual recovery of steel demand during the year

* CEO Johannpeter expects Brazilian economic recovery from second quarter of this year, benefiting steel market

* Gerdau CFO Harley Lorentz Scardoelli says CAPEX could remain stable in coming years Further company coverage: (Reporting By Stephen Eisenhammer)
