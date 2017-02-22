BRIEF-Brazil's Gerdau expects gradual recovery of steel demand in 2017

GLOBAL MARKETS-Asian shares hit 2-yr high after Fed signals gradual tightening
* Fed policymakers support gradual reduction in balance sheet
Feb 22 Gerdau SA
* Brazil's Gerdau CEO André B. Gerdau Johannpeter says on conference call for Q4 results that perspective for 2017 remains challenging, but expects gradual recovery of steel demand during the year
* CEO Johannpeter expects Brazilian economic recovery from second quarter of this year, benefiting steel market
* Gerdau CFO Harley Lorentz Scardoelli says CAPEX could remain stable in coming years Further company coverage: (Reporting By Stephen Eisenhammer)
QUITO, May 24 Lenin Moreno was sworn in as Ecuador's president on Wednesday following a tight electoral race that the former vice president won on promises of maintaining the social programs of his leftist predecessor, Rafael Correa.
VANCOUVER, May 24 British Columbia's Green Party plans to decide over the next week which political party to back in the Western Canadian province, its leader said on Wednesday, after final voting results showed the tiny party holding the balance of power.