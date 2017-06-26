版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2017年 6月 27日 星期二 00:06 BJT

BRIEF-Breckenridge Pharmaceutical says final ANDA Approval for Azacitidine for injection

June 26 Breckenridge Pharmaceutical Inc

* FDA has granted final approval of its anda azacitidine for injection, 100mg per vial, single-dose vial Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
