公司新闻(英文) | 2017年 4月 4日 星期二

BRIEF-Brent D. Baird reports passive stake of 5.37 pct in Rand Logistics Inc

April 3 Rand Logistics Inc:

* Brent D. Baird reports passive stake of 5.37 percent in Rand Logistics Inc as on March 27, 2017 Source text: (bit.ly/2ouIxo3) Further company coverage:
