BRIEF-Bri-Chem announces qtrly earnings per share $0.03

May 11 Bri-Chem Corp

* Bri-Chem announces first quarter 2017 financial results

* Qtrly consolidated revenue of $33.9 million, an increase of 129% from Q1 in 2016

* Qtrly earnings per share $0.03

* Expect activity levels to remain at or near current levels for remainder of 2017 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
