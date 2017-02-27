版本:
BRIEF-Briacell CEO's equity investment advances company's lead cancer product and pipeline expansion

Feb 27 Briacell Therapeutics Corp

* Briacell CEO equity investment advances company's lead cancer product and pipeline expansion

* BriaCell Therapeutics- President,CEO, William Williams entered non-brokered private placement of 5.4 million units of company at a price of C$0.24/unit

* BriaCell Therapeutics Corp- intends to use proceeds from offering to advance company's ongoing phase I/IIA clinical trial of Briavax Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
