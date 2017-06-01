版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2017年 6月 1日 星期四 18:15 BJT

BRIEF-Brick Brewing reports Q1 earnings of $0.02/shr

June 1 Brick Brewing Co. Ltd

* Brick Brewing reports first quarter F2018 EBITDA of $2.1 million

* Brick Brewing Co. Ltd qtrly earnings per share $0.02

* Q1 revenue C$11.5 million versus C$9.5 million

* Brick Brewing Co. - Board re-affirmed quarterly dividend, $0.016 per share, payable July 25, 2017 to shareholders of record as of July 11, 2017 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
我们的标准: 汤森路透“信任原则

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐