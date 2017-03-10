版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2017年 3月 10日 星期五 21:17 BJT

BRIEF-Bridgepoint Education entered agreement with Warburg Pincus Private Equity

March 10 Bridgepoint Education Inc

* Bridgepoint Education - entered agreement with Warburg Pincus Private Equity VIII LP to repurchase 18.1 million shares of co's stock from Warburg Pincus

* Bridgepoint Education - deal for $150.0 million

* Bridgepoint Education - to repurchase co's common stock at $8.30/share from Warburg Pincus Source text for Eikon: (bit.ly/2mII2oG) Further company coverage:
我们的标准: 汤森路透“信任原则

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐