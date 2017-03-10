BRIEF-Bridgepoint Education entered agreement with Warburg Pincus Private Equity

BRIEF-GTT Communications enters non-binding LOI with possible acquisition candidate in telecom sector
* In May co entered non-binding LOI with possible acquisition candidate in telecom sector for proposed purchase price of about $39.5 million
March 10 Bridgepoint Education Inc
* Bridgepoint Education - entered agreement with Warburg Pincus Private Equity VIII LP to repurchase 18.1 million shares of co's stock from Warburg Pincus
* Bridgepoint Education - deal for $150.0 million
* Bridgepoint Education - to repurchase co's common stock at $8.30/share from Warburg Pincus Source text for Eikon: (bit.ly/2mII2oG) Further company coverage:
* In May co entered non-binding LOI with possible acquisition candidate in telecom sector for proposed purchase price of about $39.5 million
* Steadymed files for sale of 7.5 million shares of co by selling stockholders- SEC filing Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* On May 23, Stephen Baksa sent letter to co's interim CEO - SEC filing