2017年 5月 3日

BRIEF-Bridgepoint Education reports Q1 non-GAAP earnings per share $0.23

May 2 Bridgepoint Education Inc

* Bridgepoint Education reports first quarter 2017 results

* Q1 non-gaap earnings per share $0.23

* Q1 revenue $129.5 million versus $133 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
