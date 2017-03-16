版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2017年 3月 16日 星期四 21:27 BJT

BRIEF-Brigadier Gold announces consolidation of common shares

March 16 Brigadier Gold Ltd:

* Brigadier Gold announces consolidation of common shares

* Brigadier Gold Ltd - implemented a 30 for 1 consolidation of its common shares to be effective March 17, 2017. Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
