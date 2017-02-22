版本:
BRIEF-Brigadier Gold announces revocation of cease trade order

Feb 22 Brigadier Gold Ltd

* Brigadier Gold announces revocation of cease trade order and appointment of director

* Says intends to file a reinstatement application with TSX venture exchange forthwith

* Says Robert Dzisiak was appointed to board Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
