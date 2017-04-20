BRIEF-Briggs & Stratton Corp reports Q3 earnings per share $0.83

April 20 Briggs & Stratton Corp
* Briggs & Stratton corporation reports fiscal 2017 third
quarter results
* Q3 earnings per share $0.83
* Q3 sales $597 million versus I/B/E/S view $617 million
* Q3 earnings per share view $0.82 -- Thomson Reuters
I/B/E/S
* Sees fy 2017 sales $1.86 billion to $1.9 billion
* Our outlook for fiscal 2017 remains unchanged from
previous guidance
* Briggs & Stratton Corp sees 2017 capital expenditures to
be $80 million to $90 million
* Briggs & Stratton Corp - fiscal 2017 operating margins
are expected to be approximately 5.5% to 5.8%
* Briggs & Stratton Corp 2017 net income is expected to be
in a range of $57 million to $64 million or $1.31 to $1.46 per
diluted share
* Fy2017 revenue view $1.86 billion -- Thomson Reuters
I/B/E/S
* Fy2017 earnings per share view $1.37 -- Thomson Reuters
I/B/E/S
