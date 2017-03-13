版本:
BRIEF-Brigham resources LLC reports 6.7 percent passive stake in Diamondback Energy as of Feb 28, 2017

March 13 Diamondback Energy Inc

* Brigham Resources LLC reports a 6.7 percent passive stake in Diamondback Energy Inc as of february 28, 2017 - SEC filing Further company coverage:
