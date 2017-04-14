BRIEF-Bright Horizons family solutions announces allocation of term loan facility

April 14 Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc
* Bright horizons family solutions announces allocation of
term loan facility
* Bright horizons family solutions - proceeds of new loan
facility are expected to be used to repay all amounts
outstanding under its existing $1,072 million loan facility
* Bright horizons family solutions inc - new $1,072 million
term loan facility, which has been allocated to lenders, will be
priced at par
* New term loan facility will bear interest at a rate of
libor plus 2.25%
* Bright horizons family solutions inc - seeking
commitments to extend maturity date of $225 million revolving
credit facility by 3 years to july 2022.
Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage: