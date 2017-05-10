版本:
公司新闻(英文) | 2017年 5月 11日 星期四 04:39 BJT

BRIEF-Bright Horizons Family Solutions announces secondary offering of common stock

May 10 Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc :

* Bright Horizons Family Solutions announces secondary offering of 4,150,000 shares of common stock by selling stockholders and repurchase of common stock Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
