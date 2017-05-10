BRIEF-Bright Horizons Family Solutions announces secondary offering of common stock

BRIEF-Toshiba picks Japan govt-led group as preferred bidder for chip business - Kyodo
May 10 Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc :
* Bright Horizons Family Solutions announces secondary offering of 4,150,000 shares of common stock by selling stockholders and repurchase of common stock Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
TOKYO, June 21 Toshiba Corp said its board has chosen a Japanese government-led consortium as the preferred bidder for the conglomerate's prized flash memory chip business.
