BRIEF-Bright Horizons Family Solutions announces pricing of secondary offering

May 11 Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc
:
* Bright Horizons Family Solutions announces pricing of
secondary offering
* Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc - says pricing
underwritten public offering by certain of its stockholders of
4.15 million shares of common stock
* Bright Horizons Family-co has agreed to repurchase from
underwriter 650,000 shares of 4.15 million of common stock being
sold by selling stockholders
* Bright Horizons Family Solutions- only 3.5 million shares
of 4.15 million shares of common stock being sold by selling
stockholders will be sold to public
