2017年 5月 11日

BRIEF-Bright Horizons Family Solutions files for potential stock shelf offering

May 10 Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc :

* Files for potential stock shelf offering; size not disclosed - SEC filing Source text: [bit.ly/2qt311o]
