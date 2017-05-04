BRIEF-Bright Horizons Family Solutions Q1 NON-GAAP EPS $0.61

May 4 Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc
* Q1 NON-GAAP earnings per share $0.61
* Bright horizons family solutions reports first quarter of
2017 financial results
* Q1 revenue $422 million versus i/b/e/s view $422.3 million
* Q1 earnings per share view $0.56 -- Thomson Reuters
I/B/E/S
* Bright horizons family solutions inc - sees revenue growth
in 2017 in range of 10-12%
* Bright horizons family solutions inc sees adjusted net
income growth and diluted adjusted earnings per common share
growth in 2017 in range of 19-22%
