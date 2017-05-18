版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2017年 5月 18日 星期四 22:02 BJT

BRIEF-Bright Scholar Education Holdings' ADSs open at $11.00 in debut, above IPO price of $10.50 per ADS

May 18 (Reuters) -

* Bright Scholar Education Holdings Ltd ADSs open at $11.00 in debut on the NYSE versus IPO price of $10.50 per ADS Further company coverage:
