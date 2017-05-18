BRIEF-Bright Scholar Education Holdings' ADSs open at $11.00 in debut, above IPO price of $10.50 per ADS

BRIEF-Constellation Alpha Capital Corp units open at $10.00 in debut vs IPO price of $10.00/unit
* Constellation Alpha Capital Corp units open at $10.00 in debut on NASDAQ versus IPO price of $10.00 per unit Further company coverage:
May 18 (Reuters) -
* Bright Scholar Education Holdings Ltd ADSs open at $11.00 in debut on the NYSE versus IPO price of $10.50 per ADS Further company coverage:
* Constellation Alpha Capital Corp units open at $10.00 in debut on NASDAQ versus IPO price of $10.00 per unit Further company coverage:
WASHINGTON, June 20 The Federal Reserve on Tuesday said it dropped an enforcement action against JPMorgan Chase & Co in a 2011 bid-rigging matter and the bank will no longer have to submit compliance paperwork, the central bank said on Tuesday.
* Boeing, Airbus clash over prospects for biggest jets (Adds United deal, executive comments)