公司新闻(英文) | 2017年 3月 24日 星期五

BRIEF-Brightcove says Chet Kapoor resigns as a member of board of directors

March 23 Brightcove Inc -

* On March 17 Chet Kapoor resigned as a member of board of directors - SEC filing

* Brightcove Inc - "Kapoor's resignation was a result of his disagreement with co's board composition, corporate governance structure," among others Source text: [bit.ly/2mZiW2f] Further company coverage:
