BRIEF-Brinker International announces CFO Tom Edwards' resignation

BRIEF-Finland's Solidium buys 3 pct stake in Konecranes
* Finnish state-owned investment fund Solidium says it has acquired 3 per cent of shares in Konecranes for 93 million euros
April 4 Brinker International Inc
* Brinker International announces Chief Financial Officer resignation
* Brinker International Inc - Resignation of Tom Edwards will be effective April 7, 2017
* Brinker International Inc - Chief Financial Officer Tom Edwards, is relocating to accept a role outside restaurant industry
* Brinker International Inc - Joe Taylor who currently serves as VP investor relations,treasurer, to assume interim CFO role until successor is named
* Brinker International Inc - Search for Edwards' replacement is underway Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
DUBAI, May 24 Kuwait's Agility, one of the largest Gulf logistics companies, has settled a criminal case involving United States government food-supply contracts that the company held from 2003 to 2010, it said on Wednesday.
* Says Allianz and Capital One are investing tax equity in the recently completed Broadview wind farm