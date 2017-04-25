BRIEF-Brinker International Q3 EPS $0.94, excluding items

BRIEF-Bunge says not engaged in business combination discussions with Glencore Agriculture or Glencore
* Not engaged in business combination discussions with Glencore Agriculture limited or Glencore Plc
April 25 Brinker International Inc
* Q3 gaap earnings per share $0.86
* Q3 revenue $810.6 million versus i/b/e/s view $815.2 million
* Q3 earnings per share view $0.85 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Q3 earnings per share $0.94 excluding items
* Chili's company-owned comparable restaurant sales in q3 of fiscal 2017 decreased 2.3 percent
* Maggiano's comparable restaurant sales in q3 of fiscal 2017 decreased 1.6 percent
* Do not provide annual guidance as relates to us gaap earnings per share as we are unable to reliably forecast special items
SAO PAULO, May 23 Shares in Brazilian meatpacker JBS SA stormed higher on Tuesday, helped by bargain-hunting and speculation about potential takeover interest, after earlier falling on concern about the company's role in a corruption scandal.
SAO PAULO, May 23 A Brazil appeals court on Tuesday ruled that a driver working for Uber via its ride-hailing app is not an employee of the San Francisco-based company and therefore not entitled to workers' benefits, overturning an earlier lower court decision.