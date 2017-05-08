版本:
BRIEF-Brink’S increases dividend by 50 pct, approves repurchase program

May 8 Brinks Co-

* Brink’S increases dividend by 50%, approves repurchase program

* Brinks Co - $200 million share repurchase program authorized

* Brinks Co - authorization expires december 31, 2019.

* Brinks Co - approved a 50 percent increase in company's quarterly dividend, from 10 cents to 15 cents per share Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
