BRIEF-Brinks to acquire cash management operations in Argentina

1 分钟阅读
July 13 (Reuters) - Brinks Co:
* Brink's to acquire cash management operations in Argentina
* Brinks Co - deal for approximately $209 million
* Brinks Co - acquisition is expected to be significantly accretive to net income in 2019
* Management will update its 2019 targets, including impact of acquisitions, when it reports second-quarter earnings on July 26
* Brinks Co - based in Buenos Aires, Maco's cash-in-transit and money processing operations will be integrated with Brink's operations in Argentina
* Brinks Co - acquisition is expected to be slightly accretive in 2017
* Brinks Co - agreed to a cash purchase of Maco Transportadora De Caudales S.A. Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: