1 天前
BRIEF-Brinks to acquire cash management operations in Argentina
2017年7月13日 / 中午12点29分 / 1 天前

BRIEF-Brinks to acquire cash management operations in Argentina

路透新闻部

1 分钟阅读

July 13 (Reuters) - Brinks Co:

* Brink's to acquire cash management operations in Argentina

* Brinks Co - deal for ‍approximately $209 million​

* Brinks Co - ‍acquisition is expected to be significantly accretive to net income in 2019​

* Management will update its 2019 targets, including impact of acquisitions, when it reports second-quarter earnings on July 26

* Brinks Co - ‍based in Buenos Aires, Maco's cash-in-transit and money processing operations will be integrated with Brink's operations in Argentina​

* Brinks Co - ‍acquisition is expected to be slightly accretive in 2017​

* Brinks Co - ‍agreed to a cash purchase of Maco Transportadora De Caudales S.A.​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

