BRIEF-Brio Gold announces preliminary Q1 operational results

May 2 Brio Gold Inc:

* Brio Gold announces preliminary first quarter 2017 operational results

* Brio Gold Inc - produced 50,540 ounces of gold in Q1 of 2017

* Qtrly total cash cost was $842 per ounce produced and consolidated all-in sustaining cost (AISC) per ounce of gold produced was $1,056 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
