BRIEF-Brio Gold Q1 revenues from mining operations $59.5 mln

Tesla's autopilot software head quits in less than six months
June 20 Tesla Inc said the head of its autopilot software, Chris Lattner, left the company in less than six months since joining the electric carmaker.
May 9 Brio Gold Inc
* Reports first quarter 2017 financial results
* Qtrly revenues from mining operations $59.5 million versus $47.1 million
* Produced 50,540 ounces for q1 of 2017, a 25% increase from same period in 2016
Toshiba wants definitive agreement by June 28