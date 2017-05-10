版本:
BRIEF-Brio Gold Q1 revenues from mining operations $59.5 mln

May 9 Brio Gold Inc

* Reports first quarter 2017 financial results

* Qtrly revenues from mining operations $59.5 million versus $47.1 million

* Produced 50,540 ounces for q1 of 2017, a 25% increase from same period in 2016

