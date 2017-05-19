版本:
BRIEF-Brionor announces board and management changes and issuance of stock options

May 19 Brionor Resources Inc

* Brionor announces board and management changes and issuance of stock options

* Says chairman of the board Robert Ayotte resigned

* Brionor Resources Inc - replacing Ayotte on board and as chairman is Denis Hall Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
