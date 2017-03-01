版本:
BRIEF-Bristol-Myers announces equity investment in GRAIL Inc

March 1 Bristol-Myers Squibb Co:

* Bristol-Myers Squibb expands focus on precision medicine with investment and planned collaboration with GRAIL on blood-based cancer screening

* Bristol-Myers Squibb Co - Bristol-Myers Squibb will gain early access to Grail's comprehensive clinical trial databases

* Bristol-Myers Squibb Co - co, grail agreed to principal terms of a research collaboration for co to examine clinical data using GRAIL's analytic tools

* Bristol-Myers Squibb Co - announced its equity investment and plans for a research collaboration with GRAIL Inc Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
