BRIEF-Bristol-Myers announces equity investment in GRAIL Inc

UPDATE 1-BNP Paribas pays $350 mln to settle New York currency probe
NEW YORK, May 24 French bank BNP Paribas on Wednesday agreed to pay $350 million to New York’s banking regulator to resolve a probe of misconduct in its foreign exchange business.
March 1 Bristol-Myers Squibb Co:
* Bristol-Myers Squibb expands focus on precision medicine with investment and planned collaboration with GRAIL on blood-based cancer screening
* Bristol-Myers Squibb Co - Bristol-Myers Squibb will gain early access to Grail's comprehensive clinical trial databases
* Bristol-Myers Squibb Co - co, grail agreed to principal terms of a research collaboration for co to examine clinical data using GRAIL's analytic tools
* Bristol-Myers Squibb Co - announced its equity investment and plans for a research collaboration with GRAIL Inc Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
May 24 Activist investor Daniel Loeb's Third Point LLC said Dow Chemical and DuPont could create $20 billion in additional shareholder value by tweaking their plan to split into three companies following the merger.
