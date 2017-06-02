BRIEF-Bristol-Myers announces first disclosure of data from a cohort of phase 1/2 CheckMate-358 study

BRIEF-FMC Corp announces definitive agreement to sell Omega-3 business to Pelagia AS
* FMC Corporation announces definitive agreement to sell omega-3 business to pelagia as
June 2 Bristol-myers Squibb Co
* Bristol-Myers - Announces first disclosure of data from a cohort of phase 1/2 CheckMate -358 study
* Bristol-Myers Squibb Co says median duration of response has not been reached after 6 months of follow-up
* Bristol-Myers Squibb Co - Grade 3/4 treatment-related adverse events occurred in 12.5% of patients in phase 1/2 checkmate -358 study evaluating Opdivo
* Bristol-Myers - Opdivo showed safety profile consistent with previous results seen with Opdivo monotherapy in other tumor types, in CheckMate -358 study
* Bristol-Myers - overall response rate of 26.3% in patients with cervical cancer regardless of PD-l1, HPV status and number of prior systemic therapies Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Point72 Asset Management L.P. reports 5.3 percent passive stake in Conn's Inc as of June 22, 2017 - SEC filing
* Ensync Inc files for mixed shelf of upto $25 million - sec filing