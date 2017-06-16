BRIEF-Bristol-Myers announces results from extended follow-up data evaluating opdivo

BRIEF-CalPERS says IAC abandons plan to issue non-voting stock in response to CalPERS Lawsuit
June 23 California Public Employees' Retirement System:
June 16 Bristol-Myers Squibb Co:
* Extended follow-up data evaluating opdivo (nivolumab) shows durable response in adult patients with relapsed or progressed classical hodgkin lymphoma
* Bristol-Myers Squibb- results show overall response rates of 65%/greater with median follow-up of at least 16 months
* Bristol-Myers says as per extended follow-up data evaluating opdivo, across cohorts, median overall survival not reached, 40% of patients remained on treatment Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
June 23 California Public Employees' Retirement System:
June 23 If Amazon.com Inc hopes to revolutionize grocery delivery, then its bid to buy Whole Foods Market Inc for $13.7 billion will be just the start of a long and costly process.
SAO PAULO, June 23 Mauricio Abadi resigned on Friday as an executive vice president of Safra National Bank of New York to join Morgan Stanley & Co, three people familiar with the situation said.