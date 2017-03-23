版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2017年 3月 24日 星期五 05:19 BJT

BRIEF-Bristol-Myers' CEO Caforio's 2016 total compensation $16.9 mln

March 23 Bristol-myers Squibb Co

* Bristol-Myers Squibb Co - CEO Giovanni Caforio, M.D.'s 2016 total compensation was $16.9 million versus $15.6 million in 2015 - SEC filing

* CFO Charles Bancroft's FY 2016 total compensation $6.97 million versus $8.7 million in FY 2015 - SEC filing Source: (bit.ly/2nWvbNK) Further company coverage:
我们的标准: 汤森路透“信任原则

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐