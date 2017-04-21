BRIEF-Bristol-Myers gets positive CHMP opinion recommending approval of Opdivo for treatment of a type of bladder cancer

April 21 Bristol-Myers Squibb Co :

* Bristol-Myers Squibb receives positive CHMP opinion recommending approval of Opdivo (Nivolumab) for the treatment of patients with previously treated locally advanced or metastatic urothelial carcinoma, a type of bladder cancer

* CHMP opinion based on tumor response rate and duration of response demonstrated in phase 2 checkmate -275 trial