版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2017年 4月 22日 星期六 02:19 BJT

BRIEF-Bristol-Myers gets positive CHMP opinion recommending approval of Opdivo for treatment of a type of bladder cancer

April 21 Bristol-Myers Squibb Co :

* Bristol-Myers Squibb receives positive CHMP opinion recommending approval of Opdivo (Nivolumab) for the treatment of patients with previously treated locally advanced or metastatic urothelial carcinoma, a type of bladder cancer

* CHMP opinion based on tumor response rate and duration of response demonstrated in phase 2 checkmate -275 trial Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
我们的标准: 汤森路透“信任原则

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐