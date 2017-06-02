BRIEF-Bristol-Myers Squibb and Seattle Genetics expand collaboration to evaluate combination of opdivo and adcetris

June 2 Bristol-myers Squibb Co
* Bristol-Myers Squibb and Seattle Genetics expand clinical
collaboration to evaluate combination of opdivo (nivolumab) and
adcetris® (brentuximab vedotin) in pivotal phase 3 clinical
trial in relapsed hodgkin lymphoma
* Bristol-Myers Squibb Co - pivotal phase 3 trial planned
for mid-2017
* Bristol-Myers - phase 3 trial to evaluate adcetris alone
or with opdivo in relapsed/refractory or transplant-ineligible
advanced classical hodgkin lymphoma
* Bristol-Myers Squibb- in addition to planned trial,
adcetris, opdivo being evaluated as combination therapy in
multiple ongoing phase 1/2 clinical trials
* Bristol-Myers Squibb Co -adcetris, opdivo combination
being evaluated for older hl patients,relapsed/refractory
classical hl for children, adolescents
Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage: