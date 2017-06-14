BRIEF-Bristol-Myers Squibb announces cash tender offer

June 14 Bristol-myers Squibb Co

* Announces cash tender offer for any and all of certain of its outstanding debt securities

* Commenced a cash tender offer for any and all of its 5.875 pct notes due 2036, 6.125 pct notes due 2038 and 6.875 pct debentures due 2097

* Expiration date of tender offer is 5:00 p.m., New York City time, on June 20, 2017