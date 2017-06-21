版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2017年 6月 21日 星期三 19:04 BJT

BRIEF-Bristol-Myers Squibb announces expiration of cash tender offer

June 21 Bristol-Myers Squibb Co:

* Bristol-Myers Squibb announces the expiration of its cash tender offer

* Bristol-Myers -approximately $337.0 million in aggregate principal amount of notes subject to tender offer were validly tendered and not validly withdrawn Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
