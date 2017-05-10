BRIEF-Bristol-Myers Squibb, Calithera Biosciences expand collaboration

BRIEF-Toshiba picks Japan govt-led group as preferred bidder for chip business - Kyodo
May 10 Bristol-myers Squibb Co
* Bristol-Myers Squibb and Calithera Biosciences expand collaboration evaluating opdivo (nivolumab) in combination with CB-839 into non-small cell lung cancer and melanoma
* Calithera Biosciences Inc - study to evaluate potential of CB-839 plus opdivo to target immunosuppressive cancer metabolism in tumor microenvironment Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
TOKYO, June 21 Toshiba Corp said its board has chosen a Japanese government-led consortium as the preferred bidder for the conglomerate's prized flash memory chip business.
* Toshiba volatile after news to pick govt-led Japan-U.S.-Korea group to buy chip unit