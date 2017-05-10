版本:
2017年 5月 10日

BRIEF-Bristol-Myers Squibb, Calithera Biosciences expand collaboration

May 10 Bristol-myers Squibb Co

* Bristol-Myers Squibb and Calithera Biosciences expand collaboration evaluating opdivo (nivolumab) in combination with CB-839 into non-small cell lung cancer and melanoma

* Calithera Biosciences Inc - study to evaluate potential of CB-839 plus opdivo to target immunosuppressive cancer metabolism in tumor microenvironment Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
