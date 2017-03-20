BRIEF-Bristol-Myers Squibb, Cytomx Therapeutics extend worldwide collaboration

UK delays Euribor trial to 2018
LONDON, May 24 A London trial of six former Deutsche Bank and Barclays traders, charged with manipulating benchmark Euribor interest rates, has been delayed until next year.
March 20 Bristol-myers Squibb Co:
* Bristol-Myers Squibb and Cytomx Therapeutics extend worldwide collaboration to discover Probody Therapeutics for the treatment of cancer and other diseases
* Bristol-Myers Squibb Co - Cytomx to receive $200 million upfront payment
* Bristol-Myers Squibb - Cytomx will also be eligible to receive up to $448 million in future development, regulatory,sales milestone payments for each collaboration target
* Bristol-Myers Squibb Co - collaboration includes up to eight additional targets in oncology and other therapeutic areas
* Bristol-Myers Squibb Co - Cytomx will grant Bristol-Myers Squibb exclusive worldwide rights to develop and commercialize Probody Therapeutics Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
LONDON, May 24 A London trial of six former Deutsche Bank and Barclays traders, charged with manipulating benchmark Euribor interest rates, has been delayed until next year.
May 24 Johnson & Johnson has agreed to pay $33 million to resolve charges by most U.S. states that it misrepresented the manufacturing practices behind Tylenol, Motrin, Benadryl and other over-the-counter drugs that were eventually recalled.
* Says starting today, it's introducing redesigned Trending Results page; Users will be able to see new results page on iPhone in U.S. - blog