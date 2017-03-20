BRIEF-Bristol-Myers Squibb, Cytomx Therapeutics extend worldwide collaboration

March 20 Bristol-myers Squibb Co:

* Bristol-Myers Squibb and Cytomx Therapeutics extend worldwide collaboration to discover Probody Therapeutics for the treatment of cancer and other diseases

* Bristol-Myers Squibb Co - Cytomx to receive $200 million upfront payment

* Bristol-Myers Squibb - Cytomx will also be eligible to receive up to $448 million in future development, regulatory,sales milestone payments for each collaboration target

* Bristol-Myers Squibb Co - collaboration includes up to eight additional targets in oncology and other therapeutic areas

* Bristol-Myers Squibb Co - Cytomx will grant Bristol-Myers Squibb exclusive worldwide rights to develop and commercialize Probody Therapeutics