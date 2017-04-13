BRIEF-Bristol-Myers Squibb enters into separate agreements with Biogen and Roche

April 13 Bristol-myers Squibb Co
* Bristol-Myers Squibb enters into separate agreements with
Biogen and Roche to license anti-etau and anti-myostatin
compounds, respectively
* Bristol-Myers Squibb Co - to receive a combined $470m
upfront, along with potential milestone payments and tiered
double-digit royalties from each company
* Bristol-Myers Squibb Co - under agreement to license
BMS-986168, Biogen will pay to Bristol-Myers Squibb an upfront
payment of $300 million
* Bristol-Myers Squibb Co - Roche will pay to Bristol-Myers
Squibb an upfront payment of $170 million with potential
milestone payments of up to $205 million
* Bristol-Myers Squibb - Biogen also will assume all
remaining obligations to former stockholders of ipierian inc
related to co's acquisition of co in 2014
