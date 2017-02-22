版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2017年 2月 23日 星期四 07:09 BJT

BRIEF-Bristol-Myers squibb files pricing term sheet

Feb 22 Bristol-Myers Squibb Co:

* Files pricing term sheet related to its offering of 2019 notes and 2027 notes - SEC filing Source text: (bit.ly/2lHhR1j) Further company coverage:
