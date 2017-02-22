版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2017年 2月 23日 星期四 07:22 BJT

BRIEF-Bristol-Myers Squibb prices $1.5 billion of senior notes

Feb 22 Bristol-myers Squibb Co

* Bristol-Myers Squibb prices $1.5 billion of senior notes Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
