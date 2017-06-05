BRIEF-Bristol-Myers Squibb says early responses seen with Sprycel in first and second line treatment of pediatric patients with chronic myeloid leukemia in chronic phase

June 5 Bristol-Myers Squibb Co
* Early, durable responses seen with Sprycel (dasatinib) in
first- and second-line treatment of pediatric patients with
chronic myeloid leukemia in chronic phase (CP-CML)
* Bristol-Myers Squibb - secondary endpoint greater than 75
percent for patients resistant to/ intolerant of imatinib,
greater than 90 percent for patients newly diagnosed with
CP-CML
* Bristol-Myers Squibb Co - sprycel was shown to have
comparable safety profile in pediatric patients with CP-CML to
that reported in adults with CP-CML
* Bristol-Myers Squibb- in study, there were no reported
events of pleural/pericardial effusion, pulmonary
edema/hypertension or pulmonary arterial hypertension related to
Sprycel
* Bristol-Myers Squibb- largest prospective trial in
pediatric chronic myeloid leukemia in chronic phase includes
first formulation specifically developed for pediatric
population
