BRIEF-Bristol-Myers Squibb says early responses seen with Sprycel in first and second line treatment of pediatric patients with chronic myeloid leukemia in chronic phase

June 5 Bristol-Myers Squibb Co

* Early, durable responses seen with Sprycel (dasatinib) in first- and second-line treatment of pediatric patients with chronic myeloid leukemia in chronic phase (CP-CML)

* Bristol-Myers Squibb - ‍secondary endpoint greater than 75 percent for patients resistant to/ intolerant of imatinib, greater than 90 percent for patients newly diagnosed with CP-CML​

* Bristol-Myers Squibb Co - ‍sprycel was shown to have comparable safety profile in pediatric patients with CP-CML to that reported in adults with CP-CML​

* Bristol-Myers Squibb- ‍in study, there were no reported events of pleural/pericardial effusion, pulmonary edema/hypertension or pulmonary arterial hypertension related to Sprycel​

* Bristol-Myers Squibb- ‍largest prospective trial in pediatric chronic myeloid leukemia in chronic phase includes first formulation specifically developed for pediatric population​