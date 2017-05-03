版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2017年 5月 3日 星期三 23:02 BJT

BRIEF-BRISTOW ANNOUNCES NEW CONTRACT WITH HESS CORPORATION FOR SEARCH AND RESCUE

May 3 Bristow Group Inc

* BRISTOW ANNOUNCES NEW CONTRACT WITH HESS CORPORATION FOR SEARCH AND RESCUE

* BRISTOW GROUP INC - AS PART OF CONTRACT, HESS JOINS SHELL OFFSHORE AS SECOND MEMBER OF NEW SAR CONSORTIUM FORMED BY BRISTOW

* BRISTOW GROUP INC - CO'S AFFILIATE WAS AWARDED A CONTRACT WITH HESS CORPORATION FOR MEDEVAC AND SEARCH AND RESCUE (SAR) SERVICES IN GULF OF MEXICO Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
我们的标准: 汤森路透“信任原则

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐