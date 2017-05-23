BRIEF-Bristow Group Q4 adjusted loss per share $1.15

May 23 Bristow Group Inc

* Bristow group reports fiscal fourth quarter and full fiscal year 2017 results

* Q4 adjusted loss per share $1.15

* Q4 gaap loss per share $2.22

* Q4 earnings per share view $-0.48 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Bristow group inc - expect fiscal year 2018 results to be impacted by continued offshore oil and gas industry downturn

* Bristow group inc - "industry conditions in march 2017 quarter are expected to continue into fiscal year 2018"

* Bristow group inc - fiscal year 2018 results are expected to be better than annualized q4 fiscal year 2017 results

* Bristow group inc - anticipate sequential quarterly improvement beginning in second half of fiscal year

* Bristow group inc - qtrly operating revenue $323.7 million versus. $375.3 million

* Q4 earnings per share view $-0.48, revenue view $326.2 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Bristow group inc - march 2017 quarter and fiscal year 2017 results were impacted by costs incurred resulting from grounding of airbus h225 fleet

* Bristow group inc - march 2017 quarter and fiscal year 2017 results were also impacted by depreciation of british pound sterling Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: