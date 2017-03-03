版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2017年 3月 3日 星期五

BRIEF-Britain's Pool Re ups commercial reinsurance cover to $2.5 billion

March 3 Pool re, britain's terrorism reinsurance fund, says increases commercial reinsurance cover to 2 billion pounds ($2.45 billion) from 1.95 billion, broker guy carpenter

Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.8159 pounds)
