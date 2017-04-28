BRIEF-Britain's SFO opens investigation into UK units of KBR

REFILE-BRIEF-US Energy Corp appoints Ryan Smith as CFO
* Appoints Ryan Smith as company's chief financial officer effective as of May 18, 2017
April 28 Kbr Inc
* Britain's serious fraud office says opens investigation into uk subsidiaries of kbr, in relation to ongoing investigation into unaoil Further company coverage:
* On May 22, Co, Anadarko Petroleum agreed to settle Co's deferred PP obligation for Delaware Basin JV Gathering for $37.3 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Nevada Copper announces private placement with Pala Investments and appointment of independent non-executive director