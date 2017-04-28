版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2017年 4月 28日 星期五

BRIEF-Britain's SFO opens investigation into UK units of KBR

April 28 Kbr Inc

* Britain's serious fraud office says opens investigation into uk subsidiaries of kbr, in relation to ongoing investigation into unaoil Further company coverage:
