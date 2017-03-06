版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2017年 3月 6日 星期一 20:59 BJT

BRIEF-Brixmor Property Group acquires Arborland Center in Ann Arbor, Michigan

March 6 Brixmor Property Group Inc

* Brixmor Property Group acquires Arborland Center in Ann Arbor, Michigan

* Brixmor Property Group Inc - Deal for $102 million. Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
我们的标准: 汤森路透“信任原则

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐