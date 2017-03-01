版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2017年 3月 1日 星期三 22:09 BJT

BRIEF-Brixmor property group announces offering of senior notes

March 1 Brixmor Property Group Inc

* Brixmor Property Group announces offering of senior notes

* Brixmor Property Group Inc says expects to use all or a portion of net proceeds from this offering to repay outstanding indebtedness

* Brixmor Property Group Inc says its operating partnership, Brixmor Operating Partnership LP, intends to offer senior notes Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
我们的标准: 汤森路透“信任原则

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐